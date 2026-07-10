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Woman dies after driving underneath semi truck's trailer in Becker County

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published July 10, 2026 4:37 PM CDT
Published July 10, 2026 4:37 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A woman died after she crashed into a semi-truck while it was backing into a residential property on Thursday.
    • The woman was traveling westbound while the semi was facing eastbound, and she drove underneath the semi's trailer.
    • The crash happened in Becker County on Highway 87.

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman has died after she crashed into a semi truck in Becker County on Thursday night. 

Fatal Evergreen Township crash 

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 37-year-old man was backing his semi-truck into a residential address facing eastbound on Highway 87 just before 10 p.m. 

A 62-year-old woman driving a Subaru Outback was driving westbound when she drove underneath the semi-truck's trailer, colliding with it. 

The woman died in the crash, and the semi-truck driver was not injured, authorities said. 

What we don't know:

The State Patrol has not identified the woman who died, and has not said what led up to the crash. 

The Source: A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol. 

Road incidentsMinnesota