Woman dies after driving underneath semi truck's trailer in Becker County
EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman has died after she crashed into a semi truck in Becker County on Thursday night.
Fatal Evergreen Township crash
What we know:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 37-year-old man was backing his semi-truck into a residential address facing eastbound on Highway 87 just before 10 p.m.
A 62-year-old woman driving a Subaru Outback was driving westbound when she drove underneath the semi-truck's trailer, colliding with it.
The woman died in the crash, and the semi-truck driver was not injured, authorities said.
What we don't know:
The State Patrol has not identified the woman who died, and has not said what led up to the crash.
The Source: A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.