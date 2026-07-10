Woman dies after driving underneath semi truck's trailer in Becker County

The Brief A woman died after she crashed into a semi-truck while it was backing into a residential property on Thursday. The woman was traveling westbound while the semi was facing eastbound, and she drove underneath the semi's trailer. The crash happened in Becker County on Highway 87.



A woman has died after she crashed into a semi truck in Becker County on Thursday night.

Fatal Evergreen Township crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 37-year-old man was backing his semi-truck into a residential address facing eastbound on Highway 87 just before 10 p.m.

A 62-year-old woman driving a Subaru Outback was driving westbound when she drove underneath the semi-truck's trailer, colliding with it.

The woman died in the crash, and the semi-truck driver was not injured, authorities said.

What we don't know:

The State Patrol has not identified the woman who died, and has not said what led up to the crash.