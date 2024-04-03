8 charged in Duluth fentanyl, meth trafficking distribution ring

Several members of a Chicago-based drug trafficking ring have been indicted for a scheme that authorities believe brought fentanyl and methamphetamine to the Duluth area for distribution.

According to the Department of Justice, between December 2021 and February 2024, seven people from Chicago – Carl Maurice Brown, Robert Desean Chism, Anthony Lenard Green, Arreal Dominique Timberlake, Deandre Michael Westmoreland, Pharoo Nasun Witherspoon and Ezell Cordero Lucas – worked together to distribute the drugs throughout Duluth and the Twin Ports region. One man from Duluth, Matthew James Erickson, was also part of the group.

All eight are charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Law enforcement believes Lucas acted as the leader and arranged the sales, while directing the other members to conduct the transactions.

Throughout their investigation, authorities are said to have seized large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine from various members, according to a Department of Justice press release.