70-year-old driver killed in Isanti crash
ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - A wreck along Highway 65 in Isanti, Minnesota left a 70-year-old man dead on Sunday.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, the driver was in a Buick trying to cross at Towns Edge Road when it collided with an Audi driven by a 20-year-old man.
The impact of the crash caused the Buick to roll over into the median.
The 70-year-old man from Cambridge was killed while the two men in the Audi, both 20 years old, were hurt but are expected to recover.
