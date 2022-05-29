70-year-old driver killed in Isanti crash

A wreck along Highway 65 in Isanti, Minnesota left a 70-year-old man dead on Sunday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the driver was in a Buick trying to cross at Towns Edge Road when it collided with an Audi driven by a 20-year-old man.

The impact of the crash caused the Buick to roll over into the median.

The 70-year-old man from Cambridge was killed while the two men in the Audi, both 20 years old, were hurt but are expected to recover.