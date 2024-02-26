67-year-old woman shot by stray bullet in her home in Minneapolis

article

A 67-year-old woman was hurt Monday night after being struck by a stray bullet in her Minneapolis home.

Police responded to the home along Ogema Place – which is in the area of East 24th Street and Cedar Avenue – around 7:15 p.m. for the reported shooting.

Investigators say the bullet was fired from outside the home, and they don't believe the woman was the intended target.

The woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. Police say she is expected to survive her injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made.