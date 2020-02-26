Expand / Collapse search

60-year-old Wagner Garden Center co-owner identified as pilot in deadly plane crash

Published 
Hennepin County
FOX 9
article

The scene of a plane crash in northwest Hennepin County Saturday.

(FOX 9) - The victim of a small plane crash in Crow Hassan County Park Saturday has been identified as a 60-year-old Bloomington man.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man as Scott Wagner. The report said Wagner was the pilot of a Beech A36 that crashed Saturday around 11:13 a.m.

One dead after small plane crash near St. Michael, Minnesota

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a small plane crash that left one person dead Saturday monring in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Monday, Wagner Garden Centers posted on Facebook saying Wagner was the co-owner and operator of Wagner Garden Center.