60-year-old Wagner Garden Center co-owner identified as pilot in deadly plane crash

article

The victim of a small plane crash in Crow Hassan County Park Saturday has been identified as a 60-year-old Bloomington man.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man as Scott Wagner. The report said Wagner was the pilot of a Beech A36 that crashed Saturday around 11:13 a.m.

Monday, Wagner Garden Centers posted on Facebook saying Wagner was the co-owner and operator of Wagner Garden Center.