60-year-old bicyclist killed after being hit by truck in Santiago Township, Minn.

An investigation is underway in Sherburne County, Minnesota after a 60-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle.

Sheriff Joel Brott says Ronald Harvey Otremba was riding his bike on 150th Avenue Southeast in Santiago Township when he was hit by a pick-up truck just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The sheriff says Otremba was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the section of the road has narrow shoulders and it appears Otremba was in the east lane between the fog line and centerline when he was hit.

Deputies say a 16-year-old girl was driving the truck that hit Otremba. Investigators say she stopped following the crash and cooperated with deputies. It's not clear at this time if she will face any charges.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.