6 tornadoes confirmed, including one in Twin Cities metro, during storms on Friday

Surveyors have confirmed that a tornado did briefly touch down in the Twin Cities metro as storms rocked Minnesota on Friday.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-0 tornado in the area of Crystal, Minnesota. Preliminary results show winds reached 75 miles per hour during the storm, which led to significant damage in the area of Crystal and Robbinsdale.

Outside the metro, the weather service confirmed five other tornadoes: An EF-1 between Biscay and Glencoe, an EF-0 north of Brownton, an EF-0 south of Green Lake in Spicer, an EF-0 along the Kandiyohi and Meeker county line, and a EF-0 that touched down north of Reitz Lake in Waconia, Minnesota.

The storms that pushed through throughout the night took down trees and power lines across the state, leaving thousands without power. There were also reports of damage to silos near Brownton, docks along Green Lake, and damage to a restaurant in Spicer.

As of Saturday afternoon, more than 12,000 customers were still without power, mostly in Hennepin County.