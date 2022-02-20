55-year-old male driver dies after truck crashes into tree in Cass County

The Minnesota State Patrol says a man from Becker, Minn. died after crashing his truck into a tree in Cass County.

Around 3:43 a.m. Sunday, a 55-year-old man was driving a Ram 1500 truck southbound on Highway 64 near 20th Street Southwest in McKinley Township when it left the roadway and struck a tree, according the State Patrol's crash report.

State Patrol says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

More information will be released about the crash at 12 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.