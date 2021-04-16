50% of Minnesota adults have at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

Around 50% of Minnesota adults now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 38% have completed the vaccine series, the latest state health department data shows.

The vaccination rate for counties across the state ranges from 74% in Cook County to 30% in Isanti and Benton counties. In Hennepin County, 55% of adults are have at least a first dose.

Over 3.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota so far.

Meanwhile, MDH reported 2,299 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths on Friday.

The 2,299 newly reported cases were out of 51,856 tests, a 4.4% positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate continues to increase, now up to 7.4%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH because it indicates a high rate of community spread.

Minnesota has seen a total of 552,117 COVID-19 cases and 6,995 deaths attributed to the disease since the pandemic began.

There are currently 671 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, 165 of whom are in the ICU.