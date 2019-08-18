5-year-old girl honored for bravery in helping mom escape attack

A 5-year-old girl is being honored for her bravery, and Cherokee County authorities are crediting her with helping to save her mother’s life.

Sheriff Frank Reynolds of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office presented Ariana Mills with the “Medal of Bravery” on Thursday.

Authorities said Ariana’s mother was stabbed several times by a family member in February. Ariana jumped on the attacker’s back, and the person fled the scene.

The little girl’s bravery “likely saved the life of her mother,” according to the Sheriff’s Office, which shared the inspiring story on its Facebook page.