5-year-old child drowns in Chaska, Minnesota

Authorities say a five-year-old child who was reported missing Saturday afternoon drowned in Chaska, Minnesota.

According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a missing five-year-old child on the 800 block of Walnut Place in Chaska. The child was believed to have walked away from a residence on foot. Officers immediately responded and began efforts to locate the child.

During an extensive search, first responders located the child unconscious in the water of the Brickyard Clayhole. Life-saving efforts were performed at the scene, but the child was declared dead at the hospital.

Officials say the drowning appears accidental.