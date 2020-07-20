5 rescued after boat capsizes on White Iron Lake near Ely, Minnesota

Five people are safe after a boat capsized on a lake in northeast Minnesota, authorities said.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Squad, along with Morse Fire, responded to a water emergency around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on White Iron Lake in Morse Township, south of Ely.

After the 14-foot boat capsized, all five people on the boat were wearing life jackets and able to swim to a nearby island where they were rescued and brought to shore. Gusty winds contributed to the incident, authorities said.

No one was hurt.

The St. Louis County Sherriff’s Office reminded the public to always wear life jackets and be careful about going out in difficult conditions.