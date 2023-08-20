5 killed in weekend crashes in Minnesota, western Wisconsin

Five people were killed over the weekend in crashes spanning Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

Minnesota crashes

In Woodbury, shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, troopers say 49-year-old Brian Cahalan lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle on the ramp from Highway 61 northbound onto 494. Cahalan went off the road and ended up in the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later, shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, troopers say an Infinity Q50, traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 10 in Clear Lake Township, rear-ended a Chevy Cobalt. The Cobalt was sent off the road into a ditch, where it rolled multiple times. The Infinity also left the roadway and crashed into a treeline.

A passenger in the Cobalt, who troopers say wasn't wearing a seat belt, was killed in the cash. Another passenger also suffered what troopers say are life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Cobalt and both people in the Infinity are expected to survive.

Saturday evening, shortly after 6 p.m., troopers responded to a crash along Highway 40 in Kandiyohi County. Investigators say in this crash, a semi truck and a Honda Pilot collided at an intersection west of Willmar. One of two passengers in the Pilot was critically injured and pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver and other passenger are expected to recover from their injuries, troopers report. The driver of the semi was not injured. Troopers did not detail the full circumstance of that crash.

Sunday afternoon, a crash along I-35 in Faribault shut down the highway for a period of time. Further details on that wreck have not yet been released.

Wisconsin crashes

Two fatal crashes were also reported in western Wisconsin this weekend. Two other deadly crashes were also reported in western Wisconsin.

The first, a teen was killed and another was arrested after an incident Saturday morning in Sand Lake, Wisconsin -- a town about ten miles south of Hayward.

In that incident, deputies say an 18-year-old girl was hit by a truck driven by a 16 year old at a party. The driver left the scene after the incident. The teen girl died while being transported to the hospital.

The second death in Wisconsin involved a motorcycle crash in Pierce County. Deputies say 58-year-old Michael Cardell of Red Wing was headed north on Highway 63 when traffic slowed in front of him.

Investigators say Cardell went into the opposite lane and hit a Chevy Equinox. Cardell was thrown from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also in Pierce County, a man was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul after a UTV crash in Trimbelle, just west of Ellsworth. Deputies say the driver attempted to make a sharp turn along State Road 65 and lost control of the vehicle.

The driver was not hurt but a passenger, 25-year-old Tyler Kattre, was flown to the hospital with unknown injuries.