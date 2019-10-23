5 injured in I-94 crash near Roberts, Wisconsin

A two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94 near Roberts, Wisconsin left five people injured Wednesday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

Officials say around 1:10 p.m., a Honda Odyssey was headed eastbound when it hit the guardrail on the left shoulder. The force of the initial crash caused the minivan to go across the other eastbound lanes, where it was hit by a Dodge Durango. The crash ended up blocking the entire roadway.

Responders took five people to Regions Hospital. One person suffered life-threatening injuries, two people were seriously injuried and two others received minor injuries.

As crews responded, eastbound traffic was detoured for more than two hours.

Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.