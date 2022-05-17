40,000 flowers in bloom at Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's annual Spring in Bloom is underway, and time is of the essence if you want to see more than 40,000 colorful spring flowers in bloom.

FOX 9's Garden Guy Dale K stopped by the Arboretum in Chaska Tuesday morning to give a tour of the annual spring event.

Peter Moe, the director at the Arb, told FOX 9 that planning for the display began last spring, and staff and volunteers planted the bulbs last fall. This year's design features a lot of yellow in the design. It's a color that symbolizes joy, optimism, and renewal, which is what spring is all about.

The tulips last from 10 days to up to two weeks, and then the gardens will be replanted with another display.