4-year-old boy suffers serious head injury in ATV crash in St. Augusta, Minnesota

A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon in Stearns County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 2:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 22000 block of 23rd Avenue in St. Augusta for an ATV crash with injuries.

When deputies arrived, they found a 4-year-old boy suffering from a head injury. After speaking to his parents, it was determined that the 4-year-old boy had hopped onto the small 50cc ATV after his siblings had gotten off. The 4-year-old then drove over a dirt mound, which dropped about 4-5 feet. He was wearing a helmet, but still sustained a significant head injury.

He was transported to Minneapolis Children’s Hospital.