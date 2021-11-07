4 injured in Brooklyn Center crash

Four people were hospitalized after a crash early Saturday morning in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

According to the police department, at about 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of Brooklyn Blvd for a report of a crash involving injuries.

When officers arrived, they found three people in one car who had to be transported to the hospital for relatively minor injuries.

In the other vehicle, officers found the driver trapped inside. He had to be extricated by fire department and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Authorities believe alcohol may have played a factor, but it’s still too early in the investigation.