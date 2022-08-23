Video: 4 big cats rescued from 'Tiger King' park now living in Minnesota

article

Four big cats rescued from the park made famous in the Netflix series "Tiger King" now call Minnesota home.

The animals, including two white lions, a li-liger (lion crossed with liger), and a white tiger, are now at the Wild Cat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota.

Since "Tiger King" aired, three of the exhibitors have been closed down due to violations of the Endangered Species Act.

FOX 9's Kendall Mark visited the Wild Cat Sanctuary to meet the animals and learn more about the nonprofit, which isn't open to the public.

Watch the video: