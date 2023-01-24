3M laying off 2,500 global manufacturing positions

article

Minnesota-based manufacturing giant 3M announced Tuesday it will be laying off 2,500 global manufacturing jobs.

The announcement came in the company’s 2022 Full-Year Results announcement, in which the company called the layoffs a "necessary decision."

"In a year impacted by inflation, global conflicts, and economic softening, our team took actions to position 3M for future success," 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman said in a news release.

"We expect macroeconomic challenges to persist in 2023," Roman added. "Our focus is executing the actions we initiated in 2022 and delivering the best performance for customers and shareholders. Based on what we see in our end markets, we will reduce approximately 2,500 global manufacturing roles – a necessary decision to align with adjusted production volumes."