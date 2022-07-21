37-year-old man killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin

article

A 37-year-old man was killed after his vehicle rolled into a ditch during a crash on Highway 169 in Hennepin County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday when a 58-year-old female in a Toyota RAV 4 lost control of her vehicle after she clipped another car.

The woman was heading northbound on 169 when the traffic started to slow near 117th Avenue. The RAV 4 driver swerved left and clipped the front of an Audi. The RAV 4 entered the median, came out onto the southbound lanes of 169, and hit Adam Madsen, 37, of Anoka.

Madsen’s vehicle went off-road and rolled onto its roof in a ditch. He ultimately died from his injuries, according to the report.

The Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was a factor in the crash for the RAV 4 driver. She suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a Coon Rapids hospital.

The Audi driver was not injured in the crash.

Highway 169 was shut down, and traffic was rerouted. It has since reopened.