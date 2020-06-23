32 Hennepin County libraries get approval to reopen under phased COVID-19 plan

The Hennepin County Board approved the reopening of 32 libraries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting in mid-April, some locations had provided curbside service. Now, the approved locations will enact plans following safety guidelines to reopen by the end of the year. The upcoming phases include expanded curbside pickup and book returns, computer use by appointment and grab-and-go services that would allow for short visits.

Nine libraries will stay closed through the rest of the year. This includes Golden Valley, Linden Hills, Long Lake, Minnetonka, Osseo, Pierre Bottineau, Roosevelt and St. Bonifacius.

The East Lake library was heavily damaged during the Minneapolis riots. That will remain closed for repairs until at least early 2021.

