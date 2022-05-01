Expand / Collapse search
3 Univ. of Oklahoma meteorology students killed in crash after storm chasing in Kansas

By Andrew Wulfeck
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX Weather

Tornado touches down in Andover, Kansas

Video shows an ominous funnel cloud moving over Andover, Kansas before touching down and causing significant damage. Credit: Josie Bahr via Storyful

KAY COUNTY, Okla. - Three students from The University of Oklahoma were killed Friday along Interstate 35 after their car hydroplaned and was struck by a passing semi-truck, officials said.

Troopers identified the crash victims as Nicholas Nair, Gain Short and Drake Brooks.

Investigators believe the trio was heading southbound on I-35 near the Kansas border when storms caused roadways to become slick and their car hydroplaned.

A news release from the OHP stated the vehicle became disabled and was struck by a semi-truck.

First responders said the students were pinned in the car for more than five hours before rescues were able to remove them from the mangled mess, but all were pronounced dead on scene.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

Video shows the group of OU meteorology was in Kansas chasing severe thunderstorms in the central part of the state hours before the crash.

After learning the news, fellow storm chasers took to social media to offer their thoughts and prayers to the victims’ families.

The university released a statement to FOX Weather following the crash:

The university is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of three students. Each were valued and loved members of our community. At this time, we ask the public to respect the privacy of their families.

A university spokesperson said their excursion was not sponsored or affiliated with any school activities. 

Troopers did not state if any charges will be filed in the crash, and the incident remains under investigation.