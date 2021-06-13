3 families displaced after apartment fire in Minneapolis

article

Three families have been displaced after an apartment fire Sunday night in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, at about 8 p.m., crews responded to a fire on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North.

The fire extended to several apartments on the first, second and third floors as well as the roof.

Crews were able to clear the building and extinguish the fire. One resident was evaluated by EMS for difficulty breathing and was released. One firefighter was evaluated by EMS for overexertion and released able to return to work.

A total of three families displaced due to their apartments being uninhabitable. The Red Cross has been called for two families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

