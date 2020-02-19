3 cars stolen within 2-hour span Wednesday in Eagan, Minnesota

Three cars were stolen within a two-hour span Wednesday morning in Eagan, Minnesota, as officers remind drivers not to leave their cars unattended.

According to police, all three cars were taken when the keys were left in the ignition while it was warming up in the driveway. One of the cars was recovered, and officers are working to locate the other two.

The first car was stolen at 6:55 a.m. on the 400 block of Meadowlark Way. The second car was stolen at 7:31 a.m. on the 1400 block of Rocky Lane, and the third car was stolen at 8:36 a.m. on the 4300 block of Woodgate Lane.

"Please remember to never leave keys in a vehicle unattended even if it’s really cold outside," police wrote on Facebook. "It’s not only an opportunity for thieves, but it is also against city ordinance."

