3 arrested in kidnapping of 19-year-old woman in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota

Three people have been taken into custody following a kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota Wednesday night.

Inver Grove Heights police responded to a report of someone being held against their will around 10:43 p.m. Wednesday at the 5400 block of Blackberry Trail.

According to the Inver Grove Heights Police Department, the officers were able to determine the location where the victim was being held and communicate with her. A short time later, multiple people came out of the location and three people were taken into custody.

The victim was then able to exit the location and speak with officers.

The three suspects were booked into Dakota County Jail.

A 36-year-old from Minneapolis was arrested and is facing a first degree charge for drugs. A 24-year-old from Inver Grove Heights was arrested for alleged threats of violence, kidnapping and interference with a 911 call. A 36-year-old from Inver Grove Heights was arrested for alleged kidnapping and aiding and abetting an offender.

The suspects have not been charged.