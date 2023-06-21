3 arrested after man found dead in North St. Paul apartment

article

Authorities on Wednesday identified the man found dead inside a North St. Paul apartment and said three people have been arrested for probable cause of murder.

The North St. Paul Police Department said the medical examiner identified the man as 24-year-old Anthony R. Rojas and determined he died from a gunshot wound.

The incident happened on June 19 at an apartment complex on the 2100 block of McKnight Road North. Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. for a reported disturbance potentially involving a weapon and found Rojas dead inside one of the units.

Police said the homicide appears to be a targeted attack. Three people have been arrested on probable cause of second-degree murder, aiding an offender and possession of a firearm without a serial number.

Formal charges are expected to be filed by the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office in the coming days. Police did not provide a motive for the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.