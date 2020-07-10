2nd deadly shooting in Minneapolis' Hawthorne neighborhood in less than a week

Two people were shot, one fatally, early Friday morning, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the 2900 block of 6th Street North shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

When responding officers arrived on scene they found two victims, an man in his mid-20s, who was deceased, and an woman in critical condition.

The woman was transported to the hospital.

No one in currently in custody and the Homicide Team is investigating the incident.Save as Draft