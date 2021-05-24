21 Days of Peace: Minneapolis volunteers patrol gun violence hot spots

article

Monday is the start of 21 Days of Peace, a community effort to curb gun violence in Minneapolis after the shooting deaths of three children.

For the next three weeks, groups of volunteers will be monitoring gunfire hot spots from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. as an effort to do something to stem the violence.

Relationships and connections are the goal of the group who spent part of their afternoon at Lowry Avenue and Logan Street. The location is a hot spot for crime and the scene of at least one shooting in the past month.

"A couple weeks ago, two individuals were getting ready to go at it. Because I was there, I was able to intervene and just talk it down," said Rev. Jerry MacAfee, of New Salem Baptist Church.

Cheryl Anderson, another volunteer, said her community wants their streets back.

Volunteers are taking shifts on some of the most dangerous corners in the city.

"And what we’re trying to do is find out what anyone out here, what do you need? Why are we in the streets at a certain time of day when you should be sleeping or you should be at school?" Anderson asked.

The neighbors are mostly grateful.

"It’s going to make a difference," said one neighbor. "I’ve been a big fan of pastor MacAfee for years. He’s done positive stuff in the community for years."

Volunteers thing sometimes all it takes is that missing connection.