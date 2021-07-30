$20K reward offered in 2019 murder of man in Maple Grove park

article

The family of 26-year-old Dayton Rossetti is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest in his 2019 murder in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

The Maple Grove Police Department said Rossetti’s body was found at Lakeview Knolls Park in the early morning hours of July 30, 2019. He had been shot to death.

Authorities believe his death was possibly connected to a drug deal.

Police arrested two suspects at the time, but later released them because there was not enough evidence to file formal charges against them. Evidence later showed there was another person with the two suspects at the time of the homicide.

Detectives have identified the third individual connected to the case and are now seeking information as to the involvement of all three parties in Rossetti’s death.

In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Minnesota, Rossetti’s family is now offering an up to $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip to crimestoppersmn.org. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

Any additional information related to the case can be provided to Maple Grove Det. Angela Tschida at 763-494-6214 or atschida@maplegrovemn.gov.

