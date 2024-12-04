2024 Spotify Wrapped: Minnesota's top artists and songs revealed

Spotify released its 2024 edition of Wrapped on Wednesday including the songs and artists that saw the most plays in Minneapolis.

What to know

Spotify Wrapped is a yearly playlist the music streaming app releases to its users.

The feature includes the user's top songs and artists over the past year and a playlist of those songs, along with listening stats.

On its website, Spotify also lists top artists and songs for select cities. Unfortunately, there is no statewide breakdown for Minnesota.

Minneapolis' top artists

1. Taylor Swift

2. Zach Bryan

3. Morgan Wallen

4. Drake

5. Kanye West

Minneapolis' top songs

1. "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey

2. "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone

3. "I Had Some Help (Feat. Morgan Wallen)" by Post Malone

4. "I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves)" by Zach Bryan

5. "Stick Season" by Noah Kahan

Minneapolis' top albums

1. THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift

2. One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen

3. Stick Season by Noah Kahan

4. Zach Bryan by Zach Bryan

5. The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan