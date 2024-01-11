2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the Twin Cities

We've gathered a list of events celebrating Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. this weekend in the Twin Cities and beyond.

MLK Day events in Minneapolis

MLK Weekend – Faith in the Midst of Conflict: A Palestinian Perspective as An Israeli Citizen:

Calvary Church, 2608 Blaisdell Ave. S., Minneapolis

Jan. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

RSVP to connect@calvarychurchmpls.org

Hear from Marah Sarji, a PhD student at Princeton Theological Seminary. Sarji will host a discussion about faith during conflict and share her experiences. Continental breakfast will be provided.

43rd Annual U of M Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute Concert:

Ted Mann Concert Hall, 432 Morrill Hall, 100 Church St. S.E., Minneapolis

Jan. 13 at 3 p.m.

Free admission. Tickets are not required.

This annual event features a blend of King's words with reflections and musical performances. This event also features a life-size structure called MARTIN, a hand-cast 40-pound bronze bell created by a local artist. This year's theme is "The March Continues."

MLK Comedy Showcase: MLK Weekend All Black Everything:

CEO Hall, 905 S. 4th Ave., Minneapolis

Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

$20 per person

Celebrate MLK Day with a showcase of local comedians. The night will be hosted by K Jay the Comedian and will feature Cici Cooper, Black Irish, and more.

2024 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast:

Minneapolis Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A, 1301 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis

Jan. 15 at 7:30 a.m.

Purchase tickets by emailing mlkbreakfast@biworldwide.com

Get breakfast while hearing from community leaders and listening to musical performances. The keynote speaker will be Marley Dias, an activist, author, contributor, cultural influencer, speaker, founder, and producer. Proceeds from this event benefit UNCF Twin Cities to support local students of color to attend college and member HBCUs.

26th PPNA Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration:

Powderhorn Park Recreation Center, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis

Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 pm.

Free admission

The Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association, in collaboration with the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board, will host this annual event that features artists and live performances.

4th Annual BBB MLK Black Youth Talent Showcase:

Cub Foods, 701 West Broadway Ave., Minneapolis

Jan. 15 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Free admission

Head to this event to watch local youth ages 8 to 22 to showcase their talents. This event also features an MLK discussion, food, and more.

MPRB Annual King Holiday Celebration:

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Rec Center, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis

Jan. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free admission

Annual tributes to Dr. King’s life and legacy take place at several park locations throughout the day. KMOJ’s Walter "Q Bear" Banks, Jr. will receive this year’s Living the Dream Award. This event also features a food drive benefiting Youthlink and Avenues For Youth.

Events for MLK Day in St. Paul

MLK Solidarity March: Fighting for the Dream!:

St. Paul Police Department

Jan. 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free and open to the public.

The community will gather and demand justice for several causes, including the death of Marcus Golden, who was shot and killed by St. Paul police in 2015. A vigil for lives lost to genocide, war, and police will be held. The event will also remember Mel Reeves and Tou Ger Xiong.

One Dream, One Minnesota Career Fair:

St. Paul Armory

Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free and open to the public. Pre-register here.

Head to this career fair to see the jobs and career paths available in Minnesota's state government. Classes on resume tips and career management will also be offered. Meet state agency recruiters and experts in their field at this event.

State of Minnesota presents the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Celebration:

The Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul

Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

Free admission

Attend the State of Minnesota’s 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Celebration, hosted by Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. ASL interpreting and captioning services will be provided for the event.

2024 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration:

Hamline University, St. Paul

Jan. 16 at 4 p.m.

Free admission

This year’s program focuses on Dr. King’s Nobel Lecture speech, "The Quest for Peace and Justice," and will feature remarks from Interim President Dr. Kathleen Murray. The 2024 Beloved Community Awards will be presented during the commemoration.

MLK Day celebrations in the Twin Cities Metro

Annual MLK Holiday of Service: Our Origins Travel Onward:

Metropolitan Ballroom & Clubroom, 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley

Jan. 14 from 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Free admission. Register for the virtual session here.

This event includes a pie procession, presentations, awards, and conversations about racial justice.

Northeast Metro MLK Jr. Community Event:

3737 Bellaire Ave., White Bear Lake

Jan. 15 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Free admission

Following a live stream of the 34th Annual Twin Cities Dr. MLK Jr. Holiday Breakfast, a local program will be led by students from White Bear Lake High School's Black Student Union.

KMOJ’s 11th Annual Soul Bowl:

Bowlero Brooklyn Park, 7545 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park

Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sold Out

Support KMOJ, "The People’s Station," at the 11th Annual Soul Bowl.