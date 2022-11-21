2022 World Cup underway, Minnesota fans and establishments celebrate

Energy has been building among United States soccer fans for years, after the USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

On Monday, with the 2022 World Cup now underway, fans were able to let some of that energy out.

At a watch party inside the Ninth Street Soccer and Coffee bar in Minneapolis, many fans came together to watch the United States take on Wales.

"It’s good because I can talk to someone about it, we can share the agony or share in the jubilation of getting the winning goal," fan William Ramos said.

The game against Wales ended in a draw, but the completion still went a long way to excite loyal fans.

"[We] played well possession-wise, but just couldn’t get the killing blow," Ramos said after.

"I thought it was a professional performance," fan Isaiah Lufkin added. "We didn’t lose, which is really the biggest thing."

Across the Twin Cities at another packed watch party inside Allianz Field, Minnesota United Sporting Director Manny Lagos points to the large turnouts as a sign of the sports growing stature in Minnesota.

"Oh my gosh, this is one of the coolest spots," Lagos said in St. Paul. "It just represents and exudes the pride of soccer in Minnesota."

And while fans stopped short of predicting their team to win it all, most say they hope to see America advance to the quarterfinal round.

"Now it’s just all about doing our job against England and Iran, and getting at least four points out of those games," Lufkin finished.

USMNT will play England and Iran on Friday and Tuesday respectively; and Minnesotan fans plan to return for watch parties during both of the games.