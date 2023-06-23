2022 property tax refunds could be larger than expected this year

Your property tax refund this year should be larger than expected.

Recent Minnesota tax legislation increased refunds for the 2022 Homestead Credit Refund for homeowners, and the Renter’s Property Tax Refund for landlords, according to an announcement from the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

According to the announcement, its updated systems will automatically increase refunds on previously filed returns, with the larger refunds issued in mid-July for renters and mid-September for homeowners. No additional action is required, and income requirements have not changed.

Both the Renter’s Property Tax Refund and Homestead Credit Refund are expected to increase by 20.572%, with the refund being sent automatically.

The final deadline to claim the 2022 refund is August 15, 2024.