2022 Basilica Block Party will not happen due to planned hiatus

The 2022 Basilica Block Party will not happen because of a planned hiatus, organizers announced Thursday.

After the 2020 show was canceled due to COVID-19 and last year a much smaller concert was put on, organizers say they will take a year off to "reimagine the event for future years."

"Live events have had to rethink their strategy and future because of COVID, and the Block Party is no different", Holly Dockendorf, special events manager, Basilica of St. Mary said in a press release. "Taking a year off will give us time to rethink what the event could be and how to make it better for the future."

The Block Party has been a summertime downtown fixture since 1995 and is Minneapolis’ largest music festival