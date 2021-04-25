Expand / Collapse search

2,000 rubber ducks float downstream for inaugural race at Minnehaha Creek

The first annual Rubber Duck Race kicked off Saturday at Minnehaha Creek in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - On Saturday, 2,000 rubber ducks floated downstream in the inaugural Minnehaha Rubber Duck Race in Minneapolis.

The race is put on by members of the Field-Regina-Northrop Group Board in an effort to create a fun spring-time activity.

The ducks floated down Minnehaha Creek all the way to the finish line at Cedar Avenue. Each duck is sponsored by someone, or a business in the community. Sponsors for the first 25 ducks to cross the finish line received a prize.

