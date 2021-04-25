2,000 rubber ducks float downstream for inaugural race at Minnehaha Creek

On Saturday, 2,000 rubber ducks floated downstream in the inaugural Minnehaha Rubber Duck Race in Minneapolis.

The race is put on by members of the Field-Regina-Northrop Group Board in an effort to create a fun spring-time activity.

The ducks floated down Minnehaha Creek all the way to the finish line at Cedar Avenue. Each duck is sponsored by someone, or a business in the community. Sponsors for the first 25 ducks to cross the finish line received a prize.