2,000 rubber ducks float downstream for inaugural race at Minnehaha Creek
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - On Saturday, 2,000 rubber ducks floated downstream in the inaugural Minnehaha Rubber Duck Race in Minneapolis.
The race is put on by members of the Field-Regina-Northrop Group Board in an effort to create a fun spring-time activity.
The ducks floated down Minnehaha Creek all the way to the finish line at Cedar Avenue. Each duck is sponsored by someone, or a business in the community. Sponsors for the first 25 ducks to cross the finish line received a prize.
The Minnehaha Rubber Duck race kicked off Saturday in Minneapolis.