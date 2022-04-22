20-year-old man dies after being shot in Minneapolis

Police say a 20-year-old man died at the hospital after he was shot in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

The Minneapolis Police Department said it was informed about the death on Friday. The case is now being investigated as the city's 23rd homicide in 2022.

The 20-year-old was standing outside a vehicle talking with people on the 5100 block of Bryant Avenue North when he was shot around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to early investigations. The vehicle then left the area right after shots were fired, police said.

He was transported to North Memorial Medical Center, where police say he later died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's name and cause of death at a later date.

MPD says no arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit anonymous tips online.