20-year-old man arrested after allegedly killing mother in Big Lake, Minnesota

A homicide is under investigation in Big Lake after a man allegedly killed his mother in their home, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office.

Officials received a 911 call Thursday morning from a man who said his 20-year-old son had indicated that he just killed his mother.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a deceased woman. Her name will be released pending identification from the medical examiner's office and after notifying family members.

The 20-year-old man was arrested.

The case remains under investigation.