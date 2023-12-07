20-year-old hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Minneapolis dies from injuries

article

A 20-year-old man hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Minneapolis on Sunday has died from his injuries.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting happened on Dec. 3 just after 2:30 a.m. near West Lake Street and Grand Avenue South.

A 20-year-old man was in a parking lot with friends when shots were fired from a vehicle passing by. Police responded to the scene and found the man with life-threatening gunshot wounds, and he was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Police said they were informed on Wednesday the man died from his injuries. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s name along with the cause and manner of his death.

No other injuries were reported, according to authorities.

Police have not said whether any arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an online tip, here.