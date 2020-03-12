'20 is plenty': Minneapolis and St. Paul lower speed limits on city-owned roads

article

The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul will lower their speed limits in an effort to make their streets safer.

Thursday, the cities announced plans to lower speed limits on residential streets to 20 miles per hour, on arterial streets to 25 miles per hour and on a few other city-owned streets to 30 miles per hour.

The campaign from the cities is called, "20 is plenty."

Minnesota law dictates that the cities can only change limits on city-owned streets, so county and MnDOT roads’ speed limits will remain unchanged.

This month, staff from both St. Paul and Minneapolis are changing more than 1,000 speed limit signs.

Once the busier streets are signed, the cities will then install signs at entry points into both cities to show that the citywide limits are 20 miles per hour unless otherwise posted.

All signage will be installed by fall, the cities said.