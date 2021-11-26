2 young women killed in Crow Wing County Thanksgiving crash

Minnesota State Patrol says a Thanksgiving evening crash on Highway 210 in Crow Wing County killed two young women.

A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Highway 210 near White Pine Drive in Oak Law Township when a Chevrolet Malibu traveling west crossed over the centerline and struck it around 6:21 p.m. Thursday, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Both women in the Malibu died at the scene of the crash. State Patrol says the driver was Katrina Lipp, a 19-year-old woman from Brainerd, and the passenger was Tiffanie Rivera, a 21-year-old woman from Blackduck. Rivera was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

The driver and passenger, both age 74, of the Silverado were transferred to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.