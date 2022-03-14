2-year-old boy shot in face in Minneapolis

A 2-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition Monday morning after he was shot in the face in Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were called to the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue in Loring Park just after 4:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a child bleeding from the face due to a stabbing or gunshot. Officers arrived and found the 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the face.

Medical aid was provided to the child until he was transported to the hospital.

The early investigation indicates the child was staying with a family member who is not a parent at the time of the shooting. MPD says officers were provided "limited information as to how the gunshot wound occurred."

No arrests have been made.