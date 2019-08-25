2 women shot in Minneapolis early Sunday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating after two women were shot early Sunday morning in Minneapolis.
According to officials, at about 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at 21st Street and Elliot Avenue South. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
An officer applied a tourniquet to control the blood loss, and the woman was transported to the hospital.
While canvassing the scene, officers were told that another woman showed up at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound believed to be connected to this incident.
No one is in custody yet.
Police are still investigating the shooting.