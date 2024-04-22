2 teens hurt in north Minneapolis shooting involving stolen car

article

Two 15-year-old boys were injured in a shooting involving a stolen Kia in north Minneapolis Monday.

According to Minneapolis police, around 5 p.m., ShotSpotter and 911 calls reported multiple gunshots in the area of the 1400 block of 14th Avenue North.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy with possible life-threatening gunshot wounds near the 1200 block of 17th Avenue North. He was then taken to Hennepin Healthcare, police said. Another 15-year-old boy arrived at Hennepin Healthcare with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Authorities say officers found a stolen Kia with bullet damage at the scene on 14th Avenue North. Other evidence of gunfire was also found at the scene.

Earlier Monday, the Kia was occupied by two masked minors driving recklessly and running red lights, police said. The two injured boys were reportedly in the Kia at the time of the shooting.

Minneapolis police are investigating, and no arrests have been made.