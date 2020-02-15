2 snowmobile drivers injured after going over cliff, landing in ravine in northern Minnesota

Two people were injured while snowmobiling Friday when they went over a 30-foot cliff and landed at the bottom of a ravine in northern Minnesota.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:45 p.m., deputies responded to a snowmobile crash near Highway 53 and Forest Road 614 near Orr, Minn. A 69-year-old man and 52-year-old woman were snowmobiling with a group in the ditch of Hwy 53 when they both went over a nearly 30-foot rock cliff and landed at the bottom of a ravine.

Officials said first responders used a combination of rescue toboggans, ropes, and an ATV winch to rescue the snowmobilers.

The two were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.