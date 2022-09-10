2 pregnant women among 4 shot outside Minneapolis bar

Minneapolis police say two pregnant women were among four people who were shot late Friday night outside a bar, with one of them suffering life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded shortly before midnight to the reports of the shooting on the 2100 block of 4th Street North in the Hawthorne neighborhood. At the scene, police say they found four victims including a pregnant woman and a pregnant 17-year-old girl along with two men in their 30s.

One of the men and the pregnant teen suffered serious, life-threatening wounds, police said. The pregnant woman and the other male victim are expected to recover.

Only scraps of police tape remain after a shooting late Friday night on this block of North 4th Street in Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

Officers say the victims were injured when someone opened fire outside the bar, possibly from a vehicle. According to police, the initial reports were that an automatic weapon was used in the shooting.

The crime scene is just down the block from a problematic intersection at West Broadway Avenue and North Lyndale Avenue, where just the other night there was a drive-by shooting at a gas station that also left four people hurt.

Friday morning, local activists took over that gas station at that corner, rallying and demanding an end to the violence.