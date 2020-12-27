2 people shot near 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis

Police are investigating after a reported Sunday night shooting in the area of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, the site of George Floyd's death.

Officers say two adult victims drove themselves to the hospital after shots rang out Sunday evening.

Both victims are expected to survive, officers say.

Right now, the circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown. Police say so far they've been unable to locate the exact spot where shots were fired.

The shooting occurred not far from the George Floyd memorial. Since Floyd's death in May, safety concerns have been raised about the area around 38th and Chicago and police responses near the Floyd memorial.