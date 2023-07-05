2 people escape Golden Valley house fire

Two people were able to escape a large fire that burned a Golden Valley home on Wednesday evening.

The incident unfolded along Douglas Avenue, close to the city's border with Minneapolis, leaving significant damage to the home's garage and kitchen of the house. Thankfully, the occupants, identified as a father and his daughter, managed to escape unharmed through the front door.

Witnesses told FOX 9 they heard a pop in the garage and then saw flames. Firefighters are now working to determine the cause.

Crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes, but a neighboring house did sustain minor damage from the fire.