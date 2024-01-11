Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County
14
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Houston County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Scott County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Burnett County, Washburn County

2 officers hurt after 'unknown powder' ignites at Kandiyohi Co. Law Enforcement Center

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
police lights article

Police lights. (FOX 9)

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities said officers at the Kandiyohi County Law Enforcement Center were testing an unknown substance when it ignited and caused injuries.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the officers were at the center testing the unknown powder around noon on Thursday, which they believed to be a controlled substance.

During the testing, the substance ignited and injured the officers involved. The officers were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and later released, law enforcement said. 

The incident is currently under investigation, and there is no suspected threat to law enforcement. Authorities have not said what the substance being tested was or why the tests were being conducted. 