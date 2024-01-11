2 officers hurt after 'unknown powder' ignites at Kandiyohi Co. Law Enforcement Center

article

Authorities said officers at the Kandiyohi County Law Enforcement Center were testing an unknown substance when it ignited and caused injuries.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the officers were at the center testing the unknown powder around noon on Thursday, which they believed to be a controlled substance.

During the testing, the substance ignited and injured the officers involved. The officers were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and later released, law enforcement said.

The incident is currently under investigation, and there is no suspected threat to law enforcement. Authorities have not said what the substance being tested was or why the tests were being conducted.