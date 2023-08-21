Expand / Collapse search
3 firefighters injured during 2-alarm blaze in north Minneapolis

Updated 6:23PM
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three firefighters are being treated for injuries after working to contain a blaze in north Minneapolis Monday evening.

Crews responded around 5 p.m. to the report of a fire in a 1.5-story building on Morgan Avenue North near 27th Avenue North. Minneapolis Fire Deputy Chief Staffan Swanson says the house is believed to be vacant.

Early on, crews had difficulty finding the fire in the home that was "loaded with a lot of stuff" which made it difficult to get through the house. Crews ultimately found a fire in the basement that had burned into the upper floors.

Crews again struggled to get to the fire but were able to knock down the flames. However, during the battle, three firefighters were hurt and ultimately transported to the hospital for heat exhaustion and overexertion. No other injuries were reported due to the fire.

A second alarm was called due to bring extra crews to the scene.

The firefighters are being treated at Hennepin County Medical Center. The house has been boarded up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.