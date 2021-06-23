2 Minneapolis beaches closed due to E. coli levels

article

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board temporarily closed Thomas Beach on Bde Maka Ska and Lake Hiawatha Beach Tuesday after its regular sampling found that E. coli bacteria levels exceeded state specified guidelines.

According to the park board, the elevated levels of bacteria are likely due to the heavy rainfall on June 20, which brought large amounts of storm water into the lakes. While there are no reports of any illness from swimmers at the beaches, the MPRB routinely monitors lake water quality and proactively closes beaches if bacteria levels exceed state guidelines.

All other public beaches are open, including Bde Maka Ska's North Beach and 32nd Street Beach and Lake Nokomis' 50th Street Beach and Main Beach, south of Lake Hiawatha.

When the bacteria levels are within state guidelines, the beaches will reopen, the park board says.